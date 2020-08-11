1 / 10

The Forbes list of the highest-paid actors of 2020 is out, and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is the only Indian actor featured in the esteemed list. The other names in the list include Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg, Ryan Reynolds, Adam Sandler, Ben Affleck, Vin Diesel, Jackie Chan, Will Smith and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Johnson tops the list for the second consecutive time. The wrestler-turned-actor pocketed a whopping 87.5 million dollars in 2020. (Photo: AP Images)



The list tallies earnings between June 1, 2019 and June 1, 2020.