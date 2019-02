Zoya Akhtar



Akhtar has earlier made films like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do. Gully Boy is her fourth film as a director. After Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, Zoya was accused of making films on 'rich people's problems', which is quite far from the truth. Her first film Luck By Chance was the story of an aspiring actor and her upcoming film Gully Boy is the story of a desi rapper from the streets who uses his poetry to become the voice of change.