First Look: Sidharth Malhotra in Vikram Batra biopic ShershaahPublished: January 16, 2020 9:29:43 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Will have to deal with terror like US did after 9/11 attacks: CDS Bipin Rawat
- BusinessMarket Live: Sensex crosses 42K for first time ever; Nifty hits record high
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 13: A season of ugly and violent fights
- TrendingViral video: Dog 'joins in' as man sings Ranu Mondal song
- TrendingPrince William congratulates deaf interpreter Duguid in sign language, wins hearts online
- SportsAaron Finch: Laid-back but lethal
- SportsNike Vaporfly shoes row: Will the shoe get the boot?
- OpinionImpression that government prioritises non-economic agenda over development must be addressed
- Explained: Centre-state disputes and Article 131
- LifestyleSophie Choudry's colourful food platter is a mix of everything healthy; take a look
- TechnologyEdit tweet option will probably never come, says CEO Jack Dorsey