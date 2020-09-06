1 / 6

Netflix has unveiled four stills from David Fincher's upcoming film Mank. The film, based on the screenplay penned by David's father, Jack Fincher, before his death in 2003, is about Gary Oldman's character Herman J Mankiewicz. Mankiewicz was the writer of 1941 movie Citizen Kane who clashed with the film's producer and director Orson Welles and there has been much debate as to who was right. All the controversy is ground for a gripping drama and considering Fincher has the reins of this movie, there is a lot of excitement among film buffs. Fincher is known for thrillers like The Social Network, Zodiac, Se7en, Fight Club, and Gone Girl and has executive produced and directed some episodes of Netflix series like Mindhunter and House of Cards. (Photo: Reuters/Netflix)