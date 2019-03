At Filmfare Awards 2019, both, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, won Best Actor award for their 2018 releases, Sanju and Raazi, respectively. The two were seen sharing a precious moment on stage together. Ranbir's mother and actor Neetu Kapoor shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, "AND moments like these make you forget all the stress 🥰 congratulations so proud n happy" (Source: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)