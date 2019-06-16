Toggle Menu Sections
Femina Miss India 2019: Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif mark their presence

Femina Miss India 2019 finale: While Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar hosted the show, Katrina Kaif set the stage on fire with her performance.

vicky kaushal at femina miss india 2019 finale

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper as he posed for the shutterbugs at the Femina Miss India 2019 finale, which took place in Mumbai on June 15. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

karan johar at femina miss india finale

Karan Johar joined Vicky Kaushal on the stage of Femina Miss India 2019 finale. The two hosted the beauty pageant. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

katrina kaif performs at femina miss india 2019 finale

Katrina Kaif entertained the contestants and the audience with her power-packed performance. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

chitrangada singh at femina miss india 2019 finale

Chitrangada Singh was one of the actors to attend Femina Miss India 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

remo d'souza at femina miss india 2019 finale

Remo D'souza was spotted at the red carpet as well. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

huma qureshi at femina miss india 2019 finale

Leila actor Huma Qureshi graced the function as well. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

dhvani bhanushali at femina miss india 2019 finale

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali struck a pose for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

neha dhupia at femina miss india 2019 finale

Neha Dhupia also marked her presence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

nora fatehi at femina miss india 2019 finale

Nora Fatehi looked like a princess at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

dia mirza at femina miss india 2019 finale

Kaafir actor Dia Mirza looked gorgeous in her cocktail dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

