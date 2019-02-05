Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw character posters show off the film’s charismatic cast

Toggle Menu Sections
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw character posters

Four character posters from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw have been released. The posters reveal the appealing cast of the film, including both heroes and the villain. Hobbs & Shaw is about Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw teaming up unwillingly to save the world from Idris Elba's Brixton, an international cybernetic enhanced terrorist. Vanessa Kirby's Hattie Shaw, who is Deckard's sister and an MI6 agent, also has her own poster. The trailer for the movie suggests that it would be Hattie who brings Luke and Deckard together. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw releases on August 2, 2019

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw dwayne johnson

Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs will team up with Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw in a buddy cop movie fashion (the trailer did give Lethal Weapon vibes).

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw jason statham

Jason Statham, who joined the franchise with Fast & Furious 6, returns as Deckard Shaw, a former British Special Forces assassin turned mercenary, who has reason to be at odds with Hobbs.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw idris elba

Idris Elba joins the franchise with this film as a fearsome comic-bookish supervillain who almost has superpowers. Called Brixton Lore, Elba's character at one point in the trailer beats up both Hobbs and Shaw single-handedly.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw vanessa kirby

Vanessa Kirby does not figure much in the trailer, but her character will be the architect of the alliance between Hobbs & Shaw. Hattie Shaw is also the sister of Deckard and works with MI6.

