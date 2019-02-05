Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw character posters show off the film’s charismatic cast

Four character posters from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw have been released. The posters reveal the appealing cast of the film, including both heroes and the villain. Hobbs & Shaw is about Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw teaming up unwillingly to save the world from Idris Elba's Brixton, an international cybernetic enhanced terrorist. Vanessa Kirby's Hattie Shaw, who is Deckard's sister and an MI6 agent, also has her own poster. The trailer for the movie suggests that it would be Hattie who brings Luke and Deckard together. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw releases on August 2, 2019