Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw: Makers release stylish character posters

hobbs and shaw posters

Fans of the Fast and Furious movies have a great treat coming their way. The spin-off series Hobbs and Shaw from the franchise is gearing up for a release soon. Recently, a new set of posters from Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw was released in which we see the main cast looking dapper.

fast and furious new movie

Jason Statham looks ready for a new adventure in formals. The Hollywood star plays Deckard Shaw, an ex British Special Forces assassin.

the rock

The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson looks uber cool in the new poster. He plays federal agent Luke Hobbs in the movie, who often is seen at loggerheads with Statham's character.

idris elba

Idris Elba is suited up for some good old action; he plays former MI6 agent Brixton Lore who will fight it out against the unlikely team of Hobbs and Shaw in the movie.

vanessa kirby

The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby is a former MI6 agent as well, who also happens to be Shaw's sister.

fast and furious cast

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw will release on August 2.

