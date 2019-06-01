Toggle Menu Sections
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar kick up a storm in Madrid

Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are in Madrid for the UEFA Champions League final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are in Madrid for the UEFA Champions League final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. While in the city, the lovebirds got to meet many stars of the sport. They uploaded pictures through Instagram posts and stories. (Source: Farhan Akhtar/Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar had several fanboy moments as he clicked lots of pictures with iconic former football players like Luís Figo. (Source: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

He also uploaded a photo of himself with legendary retired Brazilian footballer Roberto Carlos. (Source: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

Shibani Dandekar also uploaded a photo in her Instagram stories with Luis García. (Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

Previously, Farhan had uploaded this photo of himself sitting in an empty Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. (Source: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

Farhan and Shibani with the Champions League trophy. (Source: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

Shibani showing her identification card for UEFA Champions League final match. (Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

