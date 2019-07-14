Entertainment Gallery Farah Khan hosts ‘mother of all Sunday lunches’ Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Sonu Sood, Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Bajpayee and Diana Penty among others had lunch at Farah Khan’s residence. Farah Khan on Sunday hosted a luncheon at her residence in Mumbai. The do saw Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Sonu Sood, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sania Mirza, Mukesh Chhabra, Rohini Iyer, Patralekhaa, Aayush Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Punit Malhotra, Diana Penty, Maniesh Paul, Gaurie Pandit Dwivedi and Vikas Bahl in attendance. Scroll to see inside photos. Sharing a group picture, Farah Khan wrote, "Little short of #Super30.. mother of all Sunday lunches.. #happypeople #foodcoma #peopleilove ♥️." (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram) Sonu Sood shared a selfie from the get-together and wrote, "Farah ki famous dawat ❤️ @farahkhankunder @dianapenty @manieshpaul @hrithikroshan @kritisanon @aditiraohydari @mirzasaniar @castingchhabra @rohiniyer @patralekhaa @aaysharma @bhumipednekar @nehadhupia @angadbedi @punitmalhotra." (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram) Maniesh Paul posted a selfie with Farah Khan on his Instagram story. His post read, "Simply SUPER time!!thanks for a faabbbb lunch @farahkhankunder 🤗🤗😘😘 #mp #lunch #fun #super #farruu." (Photo: Maniesh Paul/Instagram) Patralekhaa shared this click before arriving at the party. (Photo: Patralekhaa/Instagram) Looks like Manoj Bajpayee joined the gang a bit late. "SUPER 20! Thank you for the fun afternoon @farahkhankunder ... #foodcoma #kbye," wrote Neha Dhupia. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)