Farah Khan Kunder is currently in Maldives with her kids Czar Kunder, Anya Kunder and Diva Kunder. Soon after Farah kicked off her vacation, actor Madhuri Dixit along with husband Dr Shriram Nene and kids Arin Nene, Ryan Nene too left for the Maldives beaches. But the two are holidaying with their respective families, at different locations. Scroll to see some photos from Madhuri and Farah's Maldives diary.