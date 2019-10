Celebrity social media photos: Farah Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and others

Ekta Kapoor shared this pic from last night and wrote, "Hearing the honourable #primeministerofindia speak and share his vision on #changewithin on d auspicious celebration of 150 th year of #mahatmagandhi ...all I can say is that we at #balaji are inspired and aligned to make content that not only entertains but also brings about social awareness! Thanku for the overwhelming evening sir!" (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)