Entertainment Gallery The Family Man screening: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Kunal Kemmu attend Manoj Bajpayee, Gul Panag, Kunal Kemmu and a few other celebrities were spotted at a special screening of Amazon Prime's The Family Man on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Amazon Prime Video's web series The Family Man is all set to premiere on September 20 on the streaming site. Ahead of the special day, celebrities attended a screening of the show in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Here, the show's lead, Manoj Bajpayee, is seen striking a pose for the camera. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kunal Kemmu arrives at the screening of The Family Man. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gul Panag was also spotted at the venue. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Priyamani, who plays a pivotal role in the show, flashes a smile for the shutterbugs. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) The Family Man directors Raj and DK at the premiere of the show. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Amit Sadh graced the event as well. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)