Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Deepak Thakur and Somi Khan launch first music album Kesariya Baalam

Bigg Boss 12 contestants Deepak Thakur and Somi Khan launched their first album titled Kesariya Baalam.

Bigg Boss 12 contestants Deepak Thakur and Somi Khan launched their first album titled Kesariya Baalam. Singer Anup Jalota, Mika Singh and Somi's sister and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Saba Khan were present at the launch. The photos from the launch were shared by Deepak and Somi on their social media accounts.

After the launch, Deepak and Somi, whose relationship rumours made them popular in the Bigg Boss house, headed to Mika Singh's birthday party.

At the party, Deepak clicked photos with Govinda. Sharing the photos on Instagram, he heaped praises for the actor's humble behaviour and his simplicity.

Somi also shared photos with Govinda and wrote, "@govinda_herono1 he is lovely soul and a great human being."

Somi and Saba clicked this photo with Krushna Abhishek.

Bigg Boss contestants Ali Quli Mirza and Ejaz Khan were also present at the birthday party.

Somi Khan got popular after Bigg Boss 12 and her transformation brought her much appreciation.

