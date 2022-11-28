Everything you want to know about Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus
November 28, 2022 5:29:30 pm
Ranveer Singh is all for his next film, Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus. The makers and the stars of this much-awaited film have been sharing many details of late. Scroll to see all. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie, Cirkus, is set in the 60s. A recently launched teaser of the film introduced us to the huge star cast of the movie. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
The Cirkus teaser also shared that the film's trailer will be out on Dember 2. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
The film will see Ranveer Singh in a double role for the film time. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
The film Cirkus is a modern-day retelling of William Shakespeare’s classic, A Comedy of Errors, which has previously been adapted into Bollywood films such as Angoor and Do Dooni Chaar. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
On Sunday the film's stars posed for some clicks together. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde are also a part of the film. (Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)
Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ashwini Kalsekar are also a part of the Cirkus. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
Cirkus is a Christmas release of the year and will arrive in theatres on December 23. (Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)