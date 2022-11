6 / 6

The actor broke down during an interview while talking about her struggles and said, "Some days are good, and some days are bad. There are days when I feel like I can’t take one more step further. And there are days when I look back, I feel surprised that I have come so far. I’m here to fight. I’m not the only one, I know that. There are a lot of people who are fighting many battles. We win in the end. I also saw a lot of articles saying that my condition was life-threatening. The stage I’m in is not life-threatening. It’s difficult, but I’m here to fight. At least for the time being, I’m not going to die." (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)