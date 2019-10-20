Entertainment Gallery Esha Deol’s daughter Radhya’s birthday bash: Taimur, Inaaya and other star kids party Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naummi Kemmu, Laksshya Kapoor became a part of Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's daughter Radhya Takhtani's second birthday. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani hosted a bash to celebrate their elder daughter, Radhya Takhtani's second birthday. Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naummi Kemmu, Laksshya Kapoor, and a few other Bollywood babies were seen arriving at the party. Scroll to see all the photos. Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani posed with the birthday girl Radhya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Esha's mother Hema Malini was also seen. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Esha Deol's younger daughter Miraya was also snapped. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Taimur Ali Khan also came for Radhya's birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was seen arriving with mother Soha Ali Khan. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya posed for a click. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla) Esha's sister Ahana Deol Vohra was seen with her family at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Yadav was also seen with her little one. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)