1 / 9

Sherlock Holmes is no longer the only Holmes. Well, we knew there was Mycroft, Sherlock's older and even more intelligent brother. But there is a member of this sleuth family that Arthur Conan Doyle never talked about. Enter Enola Holmes, a spunky teenage sister of Sherlock who does not accede to the shackles that Victorian society placed on women. The film is based on the book series of the same name by Nancy Springer. The titular role is played by Millie Bobby Brown, while Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin essay Sherlock and Mycroft, respectively.



The official synopsis reads, "When Enola Holmes—Sherlock’s teen sister—discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, with Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham-Carter. Directed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag)."



Harry Bradbeer directorial Enola Holmes begins streaming from September 23 on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)