Inside Emmy Awards’ Performers Nominee Reception

From Natasha Lyonne to Mandy Moore, celebrities were spotted at Performers nominee reception ahead of Emmy Awards.

Sterling K Brown, Mandy Moore, Michael Douglas and others attend pre-emmy party

Ahead of the main night that will take place at Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in Los Angeles on September 22, Emmy nominees got together under one roof. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne, who has been nominated under Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for Russian Doll, struck a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Emmy Awards

Niecy Nash arrived at the Performers Nominee Reception. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Sterling K Brown photos

This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown attended the event as well. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore, who has been nominated under Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for This Is Us, looked gorgeous. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jared Harris, left, and Allegra Riggio attended the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards - THR Emmy Nominees party at Avra on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Fiona Shaw

Actor Fiona Shaw poses at the Performers Nominee Reception for Sunday's 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actor Patricia Clarkson struck a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Emmy Pre-party event

The Act star Joey King looked pretty as she posed at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

