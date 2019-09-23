Entertainment Gallery Emmy Awards 2019: Meet the winners The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards turned up a few surprises. The award ceremony, that celebrates the best in television, was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Here are the major winners. D.B. Weiss and the team from Game Of Thrones accept the Outstanding Drama Series award at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) Andrew Scott, from left, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford and Brett Gelman, winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series award for Fleabag, pose in the press room at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Billy Porter accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for Pose at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) Jodie Comer accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for Killing Eve at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Peter Dinklage accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for Game of Thrones at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Julia Garner accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for Ozark at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Jason Bateman accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series award for Ozark at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Jesse Armstrong poses in the press room with the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series award for Succession at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Bill Hader accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for Barry at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Phoebe Waller-Bridge collected the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series awards for Fleabag at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Alex Borstein accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Tony Shaloub poses in the press room with the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Harry Bradbeer accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series award for Fleabag at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Craig Mazin and the cast and crew of Chernobyl accept the Outstanding Limited Series or Movie award at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Jharrel Jerome accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie award for When They See Us at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) Michelle Williams accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award for Fosse/Verdon at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Ben Whishaw accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie award for A Very English Scandal at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Patricia Arquette poses in the press room with the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award for The Act at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Johan Renck accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for Chernobyl at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Craig Mazin accepts the Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special award for Chernobyl at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Annabel Jones, from left, Charlie Brooker and Russell McLean poses in the press room with the Outstanding Television Movie for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) John Oliver accepts the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award for Last Week Tonight With John Oliver at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) John Oliver and crew accept the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series award for Last Week Tonight With John Oliver at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Lorne Michaels and the cast and crew from Saturday Night Live accept the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series award at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Don Roy King accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series series for Saturday Night Live at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) RuPaul poses in the press room with the Outstanding Competition Program award for RuPaul's Drag Race at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)