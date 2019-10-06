Entertainment Gallery Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan turn heads Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamna Sharif, Sobhita Dhulipala, Yami Gautam among others attended Elle Beauty Awards 2019. Ranveer Singh once again attracted considerable attention with his sui generis taste in fashion. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer is currently prepping for his upcoming film, 83, a sports drama on the Cricket World Cup of 1983. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday chose to wear a little black dress for the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor wowed everyone with this dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena currently has two films in her kitty: Good Newwz and Angrezi Medium, due for release in 2019 and 2020 respectively. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma also impressed with her sartorial choice. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aamna Sharif, who is donning the role of Kamolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, stole the limelight in a dazzling pink gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bard of Blood actor Sobhita Dhulipala also marked her presence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actress Yami Gautam graced the event as well. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)