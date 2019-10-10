Entertainment Gallery El Camino A Breaking Bad Movie premiere: Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, Kirsten Dunst dazzle El Camino A Breaking Bad Movie premiere saw in attendance Aaron Paul, Lauren Parsekian, Bryan Cranston, Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Monaghan and a few others. Scroll to see the photos. Actor Aaron Paul arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. (Photo: AP) Lauren Parsekian posed with Aaron Paul at the premiere. (Photo: AP) Bryan Cranston arrives at the premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. (Photo: AP) El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie star Krysten Ritter. (Photo: AP) Michelle Monaghan was all smiles at the event. (Photo: AP) Kirsten Dunst, left, and Jesse Plemons posed for a click. (Photo: AP) Giancarlo Esposito looked dapper at El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premiere. (Photo: AP) From left, Vince Gilligan, Charles Baker, Krysten Ritter, Matt Jones, Betsy Brandt, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Bryan Cranston and Jesse Plemons at the premiere. (Photo: AP)