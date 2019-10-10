Toggle Menu Sections
El Camino A Breaking Bad Movie premiere: Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, Kirsten Dunst dazzle

El Camino A Breaking Bad Movie premiere saw in attendance Aaron Paul, Lauren Parsekian, Bryan Cranston, Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Monaghan and a few others. Scroll to see the photos.

Aaron Paul

Actor Aaron Paul arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. (Photo: AP)

Aaron Paul, Lauren Parsekian

Lauren Parsekian posed with Aaron Paul at the premiere. (Photo: AP)

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston arrives at the premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. (Photo: AP)

Krysten Ritter

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie star Krysten Ritter. (Photo: AP)

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan was all smiles at the event. (Photo: AP)

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst, left, and Jesse Plemons posed for a click. (Photo: AP)

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito looked dapper at El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premiere. (Photo: AP)

Vince Gilligan, Charles Baker, Krysten Ritter, Matt Jones, Betsy Brandt, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Bryan Cranston, Jesse Plemons

From left, Vince Gilligan, Charles Baker, Krysten Ritter, Matt Jones, Betsy Brandt, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Bryan Cranston and Jesse Plemons at the premiere. (Photo: AP)

