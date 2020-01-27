3 / 10

Ankita Bhargava, who attended the bash with husband Karan Patel, shared on Instagram, "EK! Ur fabulous in every role that u play in this Life! But I guess MOTHERHOOD is the best one isn’t it ?!? It was such a treat to watch u happy and jumping around like a proud and content mother. Happy Bday Ravioli Love U" (Photo: Ankita Bhargava/Instagram)