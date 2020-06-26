1 / 10

The shooting of Indian TV shows have resumed after almost 100 days. TV shows Naagin 4, Pavitra Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhakarwadi, RadhKrishn, Santoshi Maa and Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar have started filming. The makers were made to stop shooting on March 18 following the outbreak of coronavirus. (Photo: PR)