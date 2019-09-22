Toggle Menu Sections
Ekta Kapoor, Anu Malik and others attend Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s birthday bash

The who's who of Bollywood industry turned up at Dream Girl writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa's birthday bash on Saturday evening.

Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa celebrated his birthday on Saturday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ekta Kapoor was snapped at the birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

T-series head Bhushan Kumar with Raaj Shandilyaa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We also spotted Jeetendra at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Our shutterbugs clicked filmmaker Omung Kumar at Raaj Shaandilyaa's birthday as well. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anu Malik was all smiles at the bash.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Maniesh Paul was one of the celebrities who attended the birthday bash.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

