Entertainment Gallery Inside Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Hawaiian wedding Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock on Sunday shared photos from his wedding in Hawaii. Dwayne Johnson tied the knot with Lauren Hashian on August 18 in Hawaii. The actor on Sunday took to his social media account to thank his family members and the staff who helped with the wedding. Scroll to see all photos. "Our Hawaiian wedding was beautiful and I want to thank our incredible staff for their outstanding work. To carry out my #1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired. Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family only. The end results were spectacular and @laurenhashianofficial and I will forever be grateful for helping our hearts sing on this day. Pomaika’i ❤️ @jonbrandoncruz," wrote Dwayne sharing the wedding photos. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram) It was a beach side wedding. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram) Here are some more photos from Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's wedding. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram) Sharing the photos, Dwayne Johnson wrote, "We love you family. On our wedding day, thank you for giving us your full hearts, love and support. Meant the world to us." (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/ Instagram) "Our ohana who sang beautiful songs and danced gorgeous hulas for us, also known in the streets as droppin’ it like its hot 🔥 #johnsonhashianwedding #pomaikai @jonbrandoncruz," added Dwayne. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram) Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian have been together since 2007. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/ Instagram) Dwayne Johnson had announced the wedding on his Instagram account. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram) He shared photos and wrote, "We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)." Lauren Hashian also shared photos on her social media account. (Photo: Lauren Hashian/Instagram) Dwayne Johnson all smiles clad in wedding attire. (Photo: Lauren Hashian/Instagram) Dwayne Johnson was previously married to film producer Dany Garcia. (Photo: Lauren Hashian/Instagram)