Inside Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Hawaiian wedding

"Our Hawaiian wedding was beautiful and I want to thank our incredible staff for their outstanding work. To carry out my #1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired. Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family only. The end results were spectacular and @laurenhashianofficial and I will forever be grateful for helping our hearts sing on this day. Pomaika’i ❤️ @jonbrandoncruz," wrote Dwayne sharing the wedding photos. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram)