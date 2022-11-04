Priyanka Chopra, who is on a trip to Mumbai, India, had another busy day in the city. The global star is busy promoting her haircare brand and on November 3, the actor was seen in her stylish best at an event. Scroll to see more photos.
The super-stylish diva Priyank shared her OOTD via Instagram. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka rocked in a pantsuit which she paired with a crop top. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra spoke about how promoting a brand is different from an event for a film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Looks like PeeCee is loving meeting and greeting people in India. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra arrived in India on November 1. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra also dropped a new still from her Hollywood film Love Again recently and also announces the release date of the film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka has a busy slate. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Salil Acharya was the host at Priyanka's event and it was his birthday too. He shared this photo from yesterday's event and wrote, "Shes sucha vibe … and watte birthday gift @priyankachopra the queen … watte an event #host." (Photo: Salil Acharya/Instagram)
Digital creator Niharika Nm too shared a picture with PeeCee and wrote, "Gave a piece of my heart to PC today ❤️🥺 @priyankachopra." (Photo: Niharika Nm/Instagram)