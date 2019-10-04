Entertainment Gallery Durga Puja celebrations: Kajol, Nusrat Jahan and others Kajol, mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji got together for the Durga Puja celebrations. Nusrat Jahan and television actor Charu Asopa Sen also shared their Puja look. Scroll to see all. Kajol was all smiles with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji at the Puja pandal in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our photographer clicked Kajol with a few more family members. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajol shared these on her Instagram and wrote along, "First day of the pujas ... shoshti. Before we share it with everybody else .." (Photo: Kajol/Instagram) Nusrat Jahan also shared her 'Shubho Maha Shashthi' look. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) Nusrat's husband Nikhil Jain also shared a photo and the caption along read, "My new puja | my new life | my baby @nusratchirps . #pujormoja #ashcheymaa." (Photo: Nikhil Jain/Instagram) Newlywed Charu Asopa Sen also shared her photos as she got dressed for the Durga Puja. (Photo: Charu Asopa Sen/Instagram)