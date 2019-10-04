Toggle Menu Sections
Durga Puja celebrations: Kajol, Nusrat Jahan and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/durga-puja-celebrations-photos-kajol-nusrat-jahan-6053719/

Durga Puja celebrations: Kajol, Nusrat Jahan and others

Kajol, mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji got together for the Durga Puja celebrations. Nusrat Jahan and television actor Charu Asopa Sen also shared their Puja look. Scroll to see all.

kajol puja photo

Kajol was all smiles with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji at the Puja pandal in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kajol family at durga puja

Our photographer clicked Kajol with a few more family members. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kajol

Kajol shared these on her Instagram and wrote along, "First day of the pujas ... shoshti. Before we share it with everybody else .." (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan also shared her 'Shubho Maha Shashthi' look. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram)

Nusrat, Nikhil Jain

Nusrat's husband Nikhil Jain also shared a photo and the caption along read, "My new puja | my new life | my baby @nusratchirps . #pujormoja #ashcheymaa." (Photo: Nikhil Jain/Instagram)

Charu Asopa

Newlywed Charu Asopa Sen also shared her photos as she got dressed for the Durga Puja. (Photo: Charu Asopa Sen/Instagram)

