Entertainment Gallery Durga Puja 2019: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji and more Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji, Mouni Roy, Ayan Mukerji and a few others were clicked at Mumbai's grand Puja pandal. Scroll to see all photos Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan were snapped at Durga Puja. (Photo: hrithikroshanfanclub_kolkata/Instagram) Alia Bhatt shared these clicks as she got dressed up to visit the Puja pandal. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Rani Mukerji too posed for a click with Hrithik Roshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajol and mother Tanuja were clicked in between the Navami Puja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Here are a few more clicks from the Durga Puja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) "Side to side ... day to day .. Happy Navami to one and all.#durgapuja #dressuptime #alliswell," wrote Kajol with the photo. (Photo: Kajol/ Instagram) Tanishaa Mukerji wrote with the photo, "Bhog service! Sisters that serve together rock together! 😉❤💛." (Photo: Tanishaa Mukerji/ Instagram) "Colours of the Pujos! Happy maha navmi! @kajol #rajamukherjee," wrote Tanishaa Mukerji. (Photo: Tanishaa Mukerji/ Instagram) Our photographer clicked Tanishaa Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji together at the pandal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nusrat Jahan shared this pic with the caption, "Guess Who? #asur #asurfilter #durgapuja2019." (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan visited Biswajit Chatterjee's Puja pandal in Juhu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy shared a set of photos too as she visited the Puja pandal. Ayan Mukerji was also seen along. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) Sohanna Sinha also shared some photos from the pandal. (Photo: Sohanna Sinha/Instagram)