Dumbo is helmed by Tim Burton, who is known for his distinctive and pleasing visual style, on a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The CGI quality here looks remarkable, even coming from a studio like Disney. The cast is excellent as well. Starring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, and Alan Arkin, Dumbo is a remake of Disney's iconic animated movie of the same name that released in 1941.