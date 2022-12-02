Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran starrer Drishyam 2 has earned over Rs 150 crores at the box office globally, to date. The makers and the cast got together to celebrate the success recently. (Photo: Kumar Mangat Pathak/Instagram)
"All smiles at the Drishyam 2 success party," wrote producer Kumar Mangat Pathak. (Photo: Kumar Mangat Pathak/Instagram)
Ajay Devgn shared a reel from Drishyam 2 success party. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)
Tabu shared some photos from the celebration. (Photo: Tabu/Instagram)
"Teams of my belonging 🙏🏼❤️ @aneesbazmee @ajaydevgn @ajit_andhare @tseriesfilms @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk @varung0707 @muradkhetani," wrote Tabu. (Photo: Tabu/Instagram)
Shriya Saran was seen posing with the makers. (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)
Anupam Kher shared a series of photos too from the success bash. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)
Anupam Kher wrote, "#Drishyam2 को कामयाबी की ऊँचाई तक पहुँचने की बहुत बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ।मैं उनकी ख़ुशी में शामिल हुआ। (Many many congratulations and best wishes to #Drishyam2 for reaching the heights of success. I join in their joy.)" (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)
Anupam Kher addded, "मुझे बहुत अच्छा लगा! अच्छी फ़िल्में चलती है। बहुत चलती है! जय हो! ❤️ (I liked it very much! Good movies go on. Moves a lot! Jai Ho!)" (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)