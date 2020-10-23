1 / 9

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to take the wedding vows. But before that, the couple is having the best time of their lives all thanks to the pre-wedding festivities. While fans of the "Aankh Maarey" singer were waiting to catch a glimpse of her wedding functions, Neha took to Instagram to share photos from her haldi ceremony. Scroll to see the dreamy clicks. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)