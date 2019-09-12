Dream Girl screening: Aparshakti, Surveen, Neeti and others watch Ayushmann’s film

A day before its theatrical release, the makers of Dream Girl organised a screening of the romantic comedy for the film fraternity. Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shashank Khaitan, Surveen Chawla and others watched the film with the lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. Scroll to see photos from the screening.(Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)