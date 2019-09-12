Entertainment Gallery Dream Girl screening: Aparshakti, Surveen, Neeti and others watch Ayushmann’s film Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shashank Khaitan, Surveen Chawla and others watched Dream Girl with the lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. A day before its theatrical release, the makers of Dream Girl organised a screening of the romantic comedy for the film fraternity. Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shashank Khaitan, Surveen Chawla and others watched the film with the lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. Scroll to see photos from the screening.(Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Wife Tahira Kashyap and son Virajveer lend support to Ayushmann Khurrana at the screening of Dream Girl. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Nushrat Bharucha looked chic as she arrived for the screening of her film Dream Girl. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aparshakti Khurana attended the screening of brother Ayushmann Khurrana's film wearing a T-shirt that read 'I am with my Dream Girl'. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aparshakti also struck a pose with the sisters, Shakti, Mukti and Neeti Mohan. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dream Girl actor Manjot Singh clicked at the screening of the movie. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanya Malhotra, who shared screen space with Ayushmann in Badhaai Ho, also came to watch his upcoming film. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Fatima Sana Shaikh in her white attire looked lovely at the screening of Dream Girl. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) We also spotted Sacred Games actor Surveen Chawla at the screening of Dream Girl. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan came along with wife Nalini to watch Dream Girl. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gautam Gulati looked dapper at the screening of Dream Girl in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sharad Kelkar at the screening of Dream Girl. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)