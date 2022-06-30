6 / 10

Dear Zindagi (2016) In a cinema culture that often romanticised the process of caregivers falling in love with their patients, here was a first where Dr. Jahangir Khan, played by the ever reliable Shah Rukh Khan, told a hurting Alia Bhatt that perhaps it was better if their lines remained uncrossed. But despite this heartbreak of a moment, Dr. Khan made us all realise not only the importance of emotional healing but also of innovative ways to look at and consider therapy - things as outrageous as playing kabaddi with the Goan sea waves. (Source: filmcompanion.in)