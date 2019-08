Do you remember Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's cute son in 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna? Well, the little star is now a successful actor who is winning hearts with her performance on TV and web shows. She is Ahsaas Channa who was last seen in TVF's popular web series Kota Factory. (Photo: Ahsaas Channa/Instagram)