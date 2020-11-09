7 / 12

Modi: CM TO PM - November 12 (Eros Now)

Modi: Journey Of A Common Man is returning with its second season. Directed by Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh, Modi: CM TO PM shows different stages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political life. While the first season chronicled Modi’s growing up years to becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the new season will follow the challenges he faced while serving three consecutive terms as Gujarat CM to ultimately becoming the Prime Minister of India. (Photo: Eros Now/Twitter)