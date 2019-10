Bollywood's obsession with festive releases is nothing new. However, not all movies opening during festivals have a great time at the box office. As Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4, Rajkummar Rao's Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh, starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, lock horns this Diwali weekend, we look at films that released on Diwali and how they fared at the box office. (The box office figures are mentioned as per Bollywood Hungama.)