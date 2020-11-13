5 / 9

Sharing the photo of herself and fiance Zaid Darbar, Gauahar Khan wrote, "Mere tumhare sab ke liye happppppy Diwali !!!!! From US to alllllll of you ! @zaid_darbar ♥️. This is my fave Diwali Bollywood song , which ones yours ???? #gaza🦋 #HappyDiwali #BeSafe #Spreadlove." (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)