"The fact that we hardly slept a wink last night yet filled with such exuberance has got very little to do with us and more to do with the romantic setting this restaurant called La Chine at Eiffel Tower offers where you get the best of French and Chinese fusion food. I tried something that I never did and loved it. #FrenchAndChineseFusionFood #LaChine #EiffelTowerMacau,' wrote Vivek Dahiya as picture caption. (Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)