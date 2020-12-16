Top news
- Punjab: ‘Soldier’ at farmers’ protest has agencies scurrying to ascertain his ‘true’ identity
- Explained: Punjab, beyond paddy & wheat
- Gold concealed in baggage trolley, customs arrests man
- 5 years after return from Pakistan, Geeta’s hunt for home, parents continue
- SC: Homeopathy practitioners can prescribe ‘immunity boosters’, can’t claim Covid cure
- There should be fire in your hearts: MP minister urges for Bengal votes
- Selling Air India, BJP woos minority in Kerala, next Republic Day chief guest
- India diplomat to be next UN resident coordinator in Beijing
- Kamal says alliance with Rajinikanth’s outfit possible
- HC notice to Gujarat govt on Hardik’s plea to quash FIR
11 photos from Divyanka Tripathi’s Udaipur vacationDecember 16, 2020 1:40:57 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesHC stays transfer of Kanjurmarg land for Mumbai metro car shed
- Why Kerala local body election results are a victory for Pinarayi Vijayan
- EntertainmentShakeela trailer: Richa Chadha gets into the skin of an adult star
- EntertainmentFirst look of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tandav unveiled
- TrendingCustomer leaves waitress $5000 tip on $205 bill, netizens laud the generosity
- Trending‘Turtle tsunami’: Over 92,000 river turtles hatch on Brazilian beach
- SportsIndia vs Australia 1st Test Playing 11: Saha, Shaw to play in Adelaide
- SportsVirat Kohli ahead of D/N Test: 'I am the representation of new India'
- OpinionGovt needs to ready solutions that will facilitate agrarian transition without hurting farmers
- Why Kerala local body election results are a victory for Pinarayi Vijayan
- LifestyleChoreographer Ganesh Acharya reveals he lost 98 kgs; a look at his weight loss journey
- TechnologyWhatsApp to soon let users in India buy ‘sachet-sized’ insurance