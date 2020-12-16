2 / 12

Divyanka Tripathi shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration in Udaipur and wrote, "For me my birthdays were never so important but the way you pamper me and leave no stone unturned to bring a smile on my face, I want 14th December to continue for an entire year. Love you Viv @VivekDahiya#BornForYou #nazarnalage 🧿." (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)