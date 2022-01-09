Must Read
- Slew of measures, restrictions as poll panel announces election schedule for 5 states
- Third wave may peak in Delhi, Mumbai mid-Jan: Sutra model scientist
- A Letter From Samrala, Ludhiana: ‘Are norms only for us commoners? Corona hai vi ki nahin’
- UP Assembly Elections Primer: With plank of development, Hindutva, Yogi eyeing second term as CM
- Manipur: Having stolen march from Cong in 2017, BJP now miles ahead
- Cape Town, a perfect venue for the on going worldwide festival of fast bowling
- Why countries change their capital cities
Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: 11 celebrity photos you should not missJanuary 9, 2022 2:57:53 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Disquiet in Delhi after UNSC aid resolution cuts Taliban more slack
- NEET PG counselling to begin from January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
- EntertainmentKatrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate one month of wedding with these adorable new photos: 'Forever to go!'
- EntertainmentFarhan Akhtar turns 48: Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, sister Zoya shower love
- TrendingTequila fish saved from extinction after decades of effort
- Trending'It takes a woman and her unflinching will to bring about reform': Google pays tribute to Fatima Sheikh
- SportsCape Town, a perfect venue for the on going worldwide festival of fast bowling
- SportsSecrecy was Djokovic's double fault
- OpinionThe breach was serious
- What GDP early estimates reveal about economy
- LifestyleWinter special recipes: Try these two lip-smacking vegetarian dishes
- TechnologyLenovo Legion 5i Pro review: The ideal mid-range gaming laptop