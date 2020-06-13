1 / 10

Scroll through Disha Patani's Instagram account and you will know the actor is a pet lover. The Malang actor has two cats and a dog and she loves to pose with them. Talking about her love for pets, the 28-year-old actor had once said in an interview, "My father is a big pet lover. I have pigeons and cows back home in Bareilly. In Mumbai, I don't have space to keep all of them. I remember always having a dog in my house ever since I was a kid. I have grown up with dogs so, I am really attached to them. I understand how loving and caring they are." (Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)