- Experts say watch Covid-19 death toll, not cases; PM Modi to talk to CMs next week
- Horoscope Today, June 13, 2020 – check astrological prediction
- What's behind the mismatch in Delhi's Covid death figures?
- Kerala Health Minister: ‘Our strategy is trace, quarantine, test, isolate and treat...’
- Risk of Covid case fatality in India relatively higher among females: Study
- Nepal border guards open fire at Bihar crossing, Indian killed
- NE accounts for half the districts reporting first cases in last three weeks
Disha Patani is a pet lover and these photos are proofPublished: June 13, 2020 11:50:44 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Risk of Covid case fatality in India relatively higher among females: Study
- Differences with China will be settled through dialogue, says Army Chief
- Entertainment10 things about The Office we bet you didn't know
- EntertainmentStreaming Guide: Zoya Akhtar movies
- TrendingQueen Elizabeth II participates in public event through video call for the first time ever
- TrendingMan orders skin lotion but gets headphones worth Rs 19,000, Amazon says ‘keep it’
- SportsIndian, Pakistani and Kenyan origin hockey players fight discrimination
- SportsBCCI gags employees from talking to media
- OpinionWhat government could have done differently to deal with pandemic. What it can still do now
- Kerala Health Minister: ‘Our strategy is trace, quarantine, test, isolate and treat’
- LifestyleCraving smoothies? Use these easy recipes to make it at home
- TechnologyOnePlus Pods -- name of OnePlus' TWS earbuds revealed; launch in July?