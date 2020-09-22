1 / 9

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim are on a mini-break in Lonavala. The actors, along with their families and a few friends, drove to Della Resorts on Sunday. In her latest vlog, Kakar shared that more than a getaway, she would call this a holiday, as the families had not stepped out during the lockdown. While they seem to enjoy themselves in the lap of nature, the celebrity couple has also been keeping fans entertained through their social media posts. Here's looking at some pictures from their outing.