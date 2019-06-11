Entertainment Gallery Celeb spotting: Diljit Dosanjh, Tara Sutaria, Mira Rajput and others While Dharmendra and Hema Malini were clicked at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, Diljit Dosanjh promoted his Punjabi film Shadaa. Dharmendra and Hema Malini have become grandparents once again. Their daughter Esha Deol gave birth to a baby girl at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Diljit Dosanjh promoted his Punjabi film Shadaa in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Farah Khan spotted at Juhu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon posed for shutterbugs before heading to fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala's studio. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria clicked at filmmaker Anees Bazmee's office. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor snapped outside the gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our shutterbug caught Mira Rajput after her workout. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)