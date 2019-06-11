Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Diljit Dosanjh, Tara Sutaria, Mira Rajput and others

While Dharmendra and Hema Malini were clicked at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, Diljit Dosanjh promoted his Punjabi film Shadaa.

hema malini and dharmendra

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have become grandparents once again. Their daughter Esha Deol gave birth to a baby girl at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

diljit dosanjh promotes punjabi film

Diljit Dosanjh promoted his Punjabi film Shadaa in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

farah khan in mumbai

Farah Khan spotted at Juhu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kriti sanon photos

Kriti Sanon posed for shutterbugs before heading to fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala's studio. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

tara sutaria at anees bazmee office

Tara Sutaria clicked at filmmaker Anees Bazmee's office. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

janhvi kapoor photos

Janhvi Kapoor snapped outside the gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

mira rajput photos

Our shutterbug caught Mira Rajput after her workout. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

