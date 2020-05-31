3 / 9

Rakul Preet celebrated 14 million followers on Instagram. The actor shared an adorable photo of herself and wrote, "Photography is a story that One fails to put in words . Clearly I can’t put in words how grateful I am for my insta family growing to 14 MILLION So various moods of meeee when iam just soo happy sending all of you lots of love and positivity" (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)