1 / 10

It is Bollywood star Dilip Kumar's birthday today. He was born on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar, Pakistan. Known to many as the First Khan, his real name is Muhammad Yusuf Khan. In a career of over five decades, Kumar has worked in over 60 features. He is credited by many critics as one of the finest actors of Hindi cinema. On his 97th birthday, let us look at some of his rare photos.



Here he is seen in a still from the film Mughal-e-Azam. (Photo: Express Archive)