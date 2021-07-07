1 / 11

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday due to age-related illness. As his fans and the entire film industry mourn the passing away of the legendary actor, we take a look back at his work and life. Dilip Kumar gave Hindi cinema some of its most cherished gems like Devdas, Mughal E Azam, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur among others.(Express Archive Photo)