While Dilip Saab used 'Dilip Kumar' only as his stage name, not many know why he changed it from Yusuf Khan. Well, the reason is as down to earth as the legend himself. In an interview the actor gave in the 1970s, Dilip Kumar revealed this change of name happened only because he was terrified that his father would beat him up. Kumar said, "Haqeeqat bataun? Pitayi ke darr se maine yeh naam rakha (Should I tell you honestly? It was because I was scared of beatings that I used this name)." (Photo: Express Archive)