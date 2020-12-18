1 / 27

Film producer Dil Raju rang in his 50th birthday with the who's who of the Telugu film industry on Thursday. The birthday bash held at Dil Raju's residence in Hyderabad saw Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan among others in attendance. Scroll to see photos.