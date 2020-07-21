5 / 8

Earlier, in a statement, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra shared, "There are so many memories from the shoot. All the fun we had. We foodies were in a city famous for its cuisine, and we experimented with all kinds of food. Sushant, who loved pasta, tried all the best pasta in the city. After packup, we would go hunting for the best meals." (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram)